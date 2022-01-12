Opposition Patriotic Front Vice President, Given Lubinda, has charged that had Bill 10 passed, it would have prevented the cancellation of the Kabwata Parliamentary By-Election.

Mr. Lubinda, the former Justice Minister, says its unfortunate that the election had to be cancelled because of one candidate who withdraw from the race.

He has further accused the ruling party of trying to change its candidate who he says they failed to market to the people of Kabwata.

The UPND has however attributed the cancellation of the poll to Constitutional processes, which demand that an election be cancelled once a candidate withdraws.

The PF Vice President;

UPND are trying to change a candidate for Kabwata and we shall not be moved with that because the constituency will be returned to us.

And as a party we have accepted the cancellation of the elections as it is according to the constitution.

These are the things we wanted to change in Bill 10 which was highly opposed.

If Bill 10 was passed we wouldn’t have experienced the cancellation of Kabwata by elections after the withdrawal by UPPZ candidate.

However we are confident PF will grab the seat because people are regretting what they did on August 12.