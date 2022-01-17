By Shem Malinda
Opposition PF Vice President Given Lubinda has refuted allegations by UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda of instructing former Zesco Limited Board Chairman, Mbita Chitala to approve the sale of 8 hectares Zesco land to a Chinese investor.
Mr. Lubinda says in 2017, in his capacity as Minister of Justice requested Mr. Chitala to expedite the process of the Ferries Wheel project worth over 250 thousand United States Dollars which had stalled and was attracting interest from neighboring Zimbabwe unlike what is being peddled.
The former Minister of Justice adds that in Mr Chitala’s book titled Corporate Capture clearly states that the proposal and valuation to sale the land in question was done by Zesco management.
Mr. Lubinda has since challenged the former Zesco Limited Board Chairman to clearly state what transpired during his meeting with Mr Chitala.
Mbita Chitala has documented his position on this matter in form of a book although his understanding of group company operations is not as good as it should be. Chitala is saying that management fees are only paid from profits; wrong, it’s dividends but he can be forgiven for the ignorance given wht he has studied. But I do believe Chitala on his position to stand up to Lubinda on the aborted Zesco asset sales.
The Chinese investor didn’t need to buy the Zesco land in Livingstone for him to promote his investment. He could hv leased it. It’s hard to believe Lubinda.
WOW, I am I missing something here. Derrick is an adult who has already stated what really happened already! Answer the questions and stop deflecting. Chitala has even put it in his book and you’re busy asking foolish questions. Even from the title of his book you can get the all story. Mind you he might be a little crooked but not to the level of PF. In addition he is well educated, and you can’t compare him to you ba mushanina bwali. He also served as either as senior Minister or deputy Minister in some important ministries. ACC here is your candidate for Chimbokaila.