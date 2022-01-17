By Shem Malinda

Opposition PF Vice President Given Lubinda has refuted allegations by UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda of instructing former Zesco Limited Board Chairman, Mbita Chitala to approve the sale of 8 hectares Zesco land to a Chinese investor.



Mr. Lubinda says in 2017, in his capacity as Minister of Justice requested Mr. Chitala to expedite the process of the Ferries Wheel project worth over 250 thousand United States Dollars which had stalled and was attracting interest from neighboring Zimbabwe unlike what is being peddled.



The former Minister of Justice adds that in Mr Chitala’s book titled Corporate Capture clearly states that the proposal and valuation to sale the land in question was done by Zesco management.



Mr. Lubinda has since challenged the former Zesco Limited Board Chairman to clearly state what transpired during his meeting with Mr Chitala.