LUBINDA TO RUN FOR THE PRESIDENCY



PF Vice president Given Lubinda is tipped to be the presidential candidate for the opposition grouping, Tonse Alliance, Zambian Eye can confirm.





Insiders say following the Constitutional Court decision to reversr its earlier rulings and bar former president Edgar Lungu, Lubinda is now being considered to led the opposition.





The Tonse Alliance will endorse Lubinda as its candidate Insiders say unless there is a change. Lungu is said to be happy with the way Lubinda has held the PF.





The grouping also want someone who hails from the Zambezi region who could split Hakainde Hichilema’s votes. After a close scrutiny Lubinda is favored to be the right candidate.- Zambian Eye