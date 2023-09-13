Lubinda’s recent PF appointments shock Davies Chama

PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says the appointments which acting president Given Lubinda made on Monday came as a surprise to him, wondering why things are being done in that way. And Chama says the party needs to focus its energies on finding Edgar Lungu’s replacement, saying people are now getting frustrated on the endless journey to the convention.

On Monday, Lubinda appointed Raphael Nakacinda as party secretary general, Bowman Lusambo as Mobilisation Chairperson, Emmanuel Mwamba as Information and Publicity Chairperson, among others.

“I’m pleased to inform you that honourable Nickson Chilangwa shall continue as Deputy Secretary General responsible for politics and strategy. We shall pretty soon be announcing the Deputy Secretary General for Administration. Our constitution requires that the…… News Diggers