LUBUSHA DISMISSES CALL TO HAVE EAST PF MPS SEATS DECLARED VACANT FOR BACKING UPND IN PETAUKE BY ELECTION



BY LIMPO NYAMBE



Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha has dismissed calls from his Nkana counterpart Binwell Mpundu to have his seat and other PF MPs’ seats declared vacant for endorsing UPND candidate Severian Lungu in the just ended Petauke Central Constituency Parliamentary By Election.





Mr. Mpundu has argued that Mr. Lubusha and other PF MPs in Eastern Province have betrayed the trust of their constituents and their sponsoring parties by supporting the upnd candidate hence their seats should be declared vacant.



However, Mr. Lubusha, who chairs the pf disciplinary committee, has questioned Mr. Mpundu’s motives when he is not even a PF member.





Mr. Lubusha has defended his decision to support the UPND in Petauke, stating that he prioritizes development and is willing to work with the government of the day.





The decision by the pf parliamentarians who include the Chipangali lawmaker, Msanzala MP Elias Daka, Aaron Mwanza of Kaumbwe and Misheck Nyambose of Chasefu, has sparked debate, with some calling for disciplinary action against the MPs.



Mr. Lubusha says the people to be disciplined are those that supported a political party that has never been in agreement with the PF.



PHOENIX NEWS.