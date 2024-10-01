LUCHINDA WARD LATEST HOTSPOT FOR MOB JUSTICE AGAINST ELDERLY



A series of disturbing incidents has rocked Luchinde Ward, where elderly residents are being victimized due to witchcraft suspicions.



In the past week, three seniors have fallen prey to mob justice, resulting in property destruction and physical harm.



The latest incident occurred over the weekend, when 82-year-old Exonah Sichone’s house was torched, leaving him and his wife homeless, two of his houses were set ablaze, destroying all his possessions, including his harvest.



This incident follows two similar events. A 61-year-old man from Isasa Village had his house burned after being accused of causing his brother’s illness.



Police intervened, rescuing him from the mob. Another elderly man, Mr. Sikazwe from Mipulya Village, was hacked with machetes and is currently hospitalized.



Luchinde Ward Councilor Charles Sichimata has condemned these acts, calling for urgent sensitization and intervention from authorities.



Situated approximately 67 kilometers west of Nakonde along the Nakonde-Mbala road , the ward has 17 villages with a population of around 10,000 people, primarily engaged in farming activities.