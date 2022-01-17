LUCKSON NYAWALI- BODY LANGUAGE!

—————————//-/—/——Body language is very clear that this young man has been rehearsing.

This is why!

1. His language is not coming out naturally- He sounds like someone gave him a script.

2. You can see him trying to recall the information and retrieval is deluding him.

3. The word babe is added to fake conviction. He is struggling to add detail and when he tries, babe comes out so he can sell the story.

4. The setting looks haphazardly arranged because he looks like it was difficult to be recorded but finally, he seems to have agreed under duress.

5. There seems to have been a lot of rehearsal to try and convince him to sound authentic.

A lie detector would find him guilty of lying.

CIVIC Zambia 🇿🇲

Evaluation and Monitoring Team.