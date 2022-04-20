Mulusa ponders forming own party
FORMER MDC secretary general Lucky Mulusa says he is considering starting his own political party because he would rather do that than be led by people “who will come to shock you” after ascending to the presidency.l
In an interview, Mulusa said he would rather lead a political party and offer proper solutions.
Credit: News Diggers
He is looking to employ himself in government. His main grievance against the UPND alliance is that he has been overlooked for a GRZ job. But whether he can form a party that gets him into government is a story for another day. Good luck, Lucky.