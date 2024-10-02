Ludacris drinks water from around the world to become the most hydrated man

Ludacris persists in his quest to drink water from different area codes. In an update, the “Act A Fool” rapper reminded his fans about his seriousness with a video post showing a collection of water.

He captioned the video, “The WATER QUEST CONTINUES. Have y’all tried any of these??”

He said in the video, “Let me tell y’all something. Y’all think this whole glacier water adventure is over? Ha! It’s never over.”

“Let me tell you what I’ve been doing since I left Alaska — trying to find every water around the world to compare,” said Luda, showing off bottles of water from Iceland, Ecuador, Hawaii, Italy, Australia, Canada and, of course, Alaska.

“I will not stop until I am the most hydrated m*er on Earth. It’s not a game. You think it’s a game? Ha! It’s never a game!”

The Grammy winner’s drive comes after he posted a viral video in August of himself drinking fresh, non-purified Alaskan glacier water while in Alaska for a state fair performance.

The 47-year-old was shown in the video climbing down a glacier and fetching fresh water from it.

He declared, “Listen, man, half the world’s glaciers are here in Alaska, I couldn’t come here and just have a show. I’ve never tasted fresh glacial water, ever in my life and this is a first. Here we go.”

After taking a sip, he remarked, “Oh my God.”

The post, which he captioned, “Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did” didn’t sit well with some fans, as he didn’t filter or treat the water to kill parasites, bacteria, and viruses before drinking it.

Ludacris later responded to their worries in a video without giving any clarification regarding the dangers of consuming untreated water.

He expressed, “For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted… when I tell you I’m a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life. And as I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time.”

“To have the greatest show in Alaska after that….Listen man, I’m here. I feel like Superman,” added the “My Chick Bad” artist. “There’s different ways of life …Just trying to take y’all places, show you things, meet people.”

After the concerns following the viral glacier video, Martin Truffer, a glacier expert at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, called the internet controversy “ludicrous.”

The glaciologist told Alaska News Source, “He’s totally fine,” adding, “It’s sort of understandable that somebody would be concerned about just drinking untreated water, but if you drink water from a melt stream on a glacier, that’s about the cleanest water you’ll ever get.”

Meanwhile, the National Park Service (NPS) advises the public: “Never drink water from a natural source that you haven’t purified, even if the water looks clean. Water in a stream, river or lake may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis. It is essential that you purify natural water.”