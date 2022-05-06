LUENA MP DONATES VEHICLE TO THE COMMUNITY

Luena member of parliament Mubita Anakoka has donated a 4×4 Vehicle to Luena Community meant for emergencies such as funerals and other social services in a quest to address challenges affecting the people.

The lawmaker has also employed a driver that will ensure accountability, and also pledged to continue servicing and maintaining the car.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the Community, UPND Limulunga Chairman Muyatwa Iyamba has applauded the MP for the good gesture.

He vowed to safeguard the asset and make sure it is used with due care and that no abuse of it will be tolerated.