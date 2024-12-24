Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to műrder of health insurance CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges in the k!lling of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 26, was arraigned on Monday, December 23, before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro.

She was escorted into Judge Gregory Carro’s 13th-floor courtroom in the New York state criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him. He was in handcuffs and shackles, and wore a burgundy sweater over a white-collared shirt.

Manhattan prosecutors last week unsealed an 11-count indictment against Mangione, charging him with a host of crimes connected to the Dec. 4 slaying.

The allegations include first-degree murder, an act of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon and forgery for using a fake ID in the days before the murder.

Mangione pleaded not guilty to all charges during the short hearing, in which he conferred with defense lawyer Karen Agnifilo and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld, who works with defendants on confinement issues.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH.N), opens new tab insurance unit UnitedHealthcare, was shot de@d on December 4 outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where the company was gathering for an investor conference.