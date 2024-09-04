Luis Suárez retires

Luis Suárez, the prolific striker for both Uruguay and Inter Miami, has announced his retirement from international soccer, bringing an illustrious chapter with the national team to a close.

At 37 years old, Suárez stands as Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer with an impressive 69 goals. He is scheduled to make his 143rd and final appearance for the national team in a match against Paraguay this Saturday.

“I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time,” a tearful Suárez told reporters on Monday. “I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team.”

“I’ll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time. That 19-year old kid is now a veteran player, an older player — however you want to call it — with an incredible history with the national team will give his life for the team on Friday.”

The announcement made by Luis Suárez on Monday confirmed his retirement from the Uruguayan national team. However, he did not comment on his future at the club level.

It is common for soccer players to step back from international duties while continuing their club careers in the later stages of their playing days.

Suárez is expected to continue with Inter Miami for the remainder of 2024. Beyond that, his future remains uncertain. He has been in exceptional form during his first MLS season, leading the team in scoring and currently being just one goal away from the Golden Boot.

Last Saturday, Suárez scored twice to help Miami secure a 4-1 victory over Chicago Fire. His second goal marked his 16th of the MLS season, tying Inter Miami’s single-season scoring record.

Suárez’s current contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the season. Both parties appear open to discussing an extension after 2024.

If his form and fitness allow, Suárez, known for his competitive nature, might be inclined to stay for an additional year. What is almost certain is that MLS will witness the final matches of a true soccer legend.