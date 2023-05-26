LUMEZI MP IN COURT OVER ALLEGED TRIBAL REMARKS

Lumeazi member of Parliament Munir Zulu has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court for allegedly expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race or tribe.

It is alleged that Mr. Zulu on March 28th, 2023 in Lusaka, uttered words saying villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than those from Bweengwa, Southern Province.

According to the Police, such expressions from Mr. Zulu convey hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons, namely the people of Bweengwa.

Currently, the Lumezi Lawmaker awaits his matter to be called before Magistrate Amy Masoja for plea pending trial.

By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV