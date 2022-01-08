The decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly to boot, Lumezi Member of parliament Munnir Zulu for religious dressing is to be challenged in court.
Mr. Zulu has decided to challenge the Speaker because his religious rights were infringed upon.
Mr. Zulu was sent away from Parliament for wearing an outfit that allegedly breached parliamentary dress code on December 16, 2021 after a point of order was raised against him.
Mr Zulu, a Muslim, was wearing an outfit known as the thobe. The thobe is a long robe worn by Muslim men.
He said that he did not take the order to be booted out of parliament lightly because it sent a particular message to people of certain religious groupings.
Mr. Zulu said that there were a lot of reforms that needed to be made at parliament because some rules and regulations were crafted a longtime ago and needed to be changed.
“The people that crafted the dress code are old and have moved on,” he said.
Mr. Zulu said he had faith in his beliefs and he was going to defend them at all cost because the Muslim community outside the country watched what had happened and now did not know whether they had space or not.
Mr. Zulu also said that some of the rules and regulations used at parliament were not created to accommodate people today’s generation.
“They were crafted to accommodate colonial thinkers,” he said.
Mr. Zulu said there was need to do away with some ancient rules that do not add any value if applied now because the dressing had nothing to do with the debate in parliament.[DAILY NATION]
Meanwhile acknowledging the rules and laws and yet going forward to the court just that you can have a battle with the person working within the law. Munir is disillusioned and need to rethink he behavior. The dress code is clear and in conformity with the law. SO he must go to court to challenge the law and not the speaker because she acted with the law. He has too much time and energy and needs to direct it to progressive matter within parliament and bring up these issues because that is where laws are made anyway!
There’s something else Munir Zulu has said. He said ” Muslims outside the country watched and …. ……. wondered whether they had space.” Who are these Muslims outside the country? Who’re these people Munir Zulu is in touch with outside the country? Why can’t he concern himself with Muslims in Zambia? How many Christians are asked to leave the debating chamber of the Zambian parliament if their dressing is not in comformity with the dress code?