Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has secured his freedom after spending seven days in police custody in relation to the alleged disappearance of former President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu.



Mr. Zulu was arrested by the Department of the Immigration as a surety for Mr. Kaizer Zulu.



In this matter, Mr. Kaizer Zulu is accused of failing to appear before the nearest immigration office and surrender a diplomatic passport.