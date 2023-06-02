MORE OPPOSITION MPS TO BE ARRESTED – MUNIR

…as he exposes Government’s scheme to jointly charge oppositiom lawmakers with unknown people facing non bailable offences.

Lusaka … Friday, 2nd June 2023 [Smart Eagles]

LUMEZI constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Munir Zulu has exposed Government’s scheme to arrest opposition members of Parliament and jointly charge them with unknown people facing non bailable offences.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Hon. Zulu said the scheme is aimed at creating by elections in a quest by the UPND to increase their numbers in parliament.

He said the UPND Government is determined to dominate parliament in order to amend the constitution and target former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity.

“There are good people out there that come to us and give us sensitive information by virtual of our positions. There is a scheme by the UPND Government, which is to have alot of members of parliament arrested and jointly charged with unknown persons that are accused of non bailable offences so as to create by elections, so that they can have numbers to amend the constitution and go for former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity, ” He said.

The independent lawmaker said Zambia is a constitutional democracy and that Government must abandon the evil scheme immediately.

” We know that the UPND is desperate and they can’t continue blackmailing people thinking they are pre occupied with the re – election in 2026. Some of us have achieved what we wanted in life and our goal now is to serve the people,” Hon. Zulu said.

” The unprecedented number of members of parliament abducted is worrying, we are being arrested without callouts. In future the government will lose a lot of money when people sue for unlawful detention. People must realise that it is hate speech when it is coming from a person from the north or east and it is not hate speech when someone from the south calls an Archbishop of Lusaka, Lucifer, is this not ethnic cleansing,” He said.