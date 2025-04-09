Lumezi Parliamentary seat declared vacant after the conviction of MP Munir Zulu

The LUMEZI Parliamentary seat in Eastern Province has been declared vacant.





This follows a letter dated April 8th, 2025 by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia NELLY MUTTI to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.



The Lumezi Parliamentary seat was held by MUNIR ZULU.





Mr. ZULU was convicted and sentenced by the Lusaka Magistrates Court to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for libel.



And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, BROWN KASARO has confirmed receipt of the letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly declaring the Lumezi Parliamentary seat vacant.





Mr KASARO told ZNBC News that the Commission is currently undertaking its internal procedures following the notification and stakeholders will be informed on the next steps as per standard practice.



Source: ZNBC