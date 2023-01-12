LUMEZI SIGNS OVER K2 MILLION CONTRACT FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF GRADER

Thursday, 12th January, 2023

The Lumezi Town Council has signed a contract with Delta Auto and Equipment Limited for the procurement and delivery of a motor grader.

The total value of this contract is Two Million Thirty Thousand Kwacha (K2,030,000) exclusive of VAT.



The company is expected to deliver a brand new SANY STG series motor grader to the council within 4 weeks and payment to the supplier will be made upon delivery.



As a local authority, we would like to place on record that this brand new motor grader has been procured using the 2022 Constituency Development Fund following an advertisement in September last year for the procurement of a grader.



Seven contractors participated in the tender which Delta Auto and Equipment Limited won and the contract has since been cleared by the Attorney General’s Office for the recommended supplier.



Upon delivery, the motor grader procured under infrastructure development will be utilized for grading of all feeder roads in the district which are mostly in a deplorable state.



The council is further expected to enter another contract with Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Limited valued at 1 million Kwacha (K1,000,000) for the installation of a water reticulation system at Lumezi sub-centre under Phase 1 of the project.



This is expected to improve access to clean piped water for our community members as pronounced by Our Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema at several foras.



Issued by:

Irvin Muyumbwa (Mr)

Public Relations Officer

Lumezi Town Council

Queries: [email protected]