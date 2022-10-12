LUNATIC IS NOT A GOOD WORD TO USE AGAINST THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT – CHANODA NGWIRA.

PF member Chanoda Ngwira says lunatic is not a good word to use on a Republican President regardless of his shortcomings.

This follows a facebook post by NDC President Saboi Imboela who said “if the President of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has seen the statement by ECZ trying to force elections, but does not say anything to disregard it, then we have a lunatic in statehouse.”

But Mr Ngwira said despite disagreeing with the Head of State on many issues of governance, he does not subscribe to using “certain” words on him.

He said this in a statement today.

“I don’t agree with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema on many issues of Governance and just generally.. However I do not subscribe to using certain words on him directly or indirectly…I know I have been a culprit in that area however let’s decide to change and do clean politics regards to checks and balances,” he said.

“Lunatic is not a good word to use on a Republican President regardless of his shortcomings which are evident by the way.

Mr Ngwira said the current generation should not be that which insults the Head of State.”.