LUNDAZI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON GOLDEN TEMBO DESCRIBES HIS EXPULSION FROM PF BY MILES SAMPA LED FACTION AS DRAMA.





Lundazi Town Council Chairperson GOLDEN TEMBO has described his expulsion from the former ruling party the PF,by the MILES SAMPA led faction as drama.





Mr.TEMBO explains that Mr.SAMPA has no authority to expel anyone from the party because he is not the president of the former ruling party.



He has urged people of Lundazi district and the entire country to ignore Mr.SAMPA and concentrate on the numerous developments that are currently being undertaken by the government.





Mr.TEMBO says that his office has serious matters to undertake,such as rolling out the implementation of CDF projects and ensure the Chipata-Lundazi road is worked on as demanded by the people.



On its fifth central committee held on Sunday,the MILES SAMPA led faction expelled ROBERT CHABINGA,MORGAN NG’ONA and ANDREW LUBUSHA from the party for gross misconduct.





Others are ELIAS DAKA,SUNDAY CHANDA,Lundazi Town Council Chairperson,GOLDEN TEMBO,while ANTHONY MUMBA’s expulsion from the party 2 months ago by MILES SAMPA was ratified by the central committee and the legal committee of the party was directed to follow up and ensure constitutional dictates on his status are followed and implemented by the National Assembly of Zambia and ECZ.