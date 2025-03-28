LUNDAZI HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY MURDERS WIFE AFTER SEPARATION

A 38-year-old woman has allegedly been murdered by her husband in Lundazi, Eastern province, a few days after the couple separated.

Jessy Gwai, of Kachowelo village in Chief Kapichila’s area, was hacked with a machete, by her husband, Tizias Phiri, of Mukanile village.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the incident, which happened yesterday around 10 hours at the woman’s home.

Mr Mweemba has explained that last month, the couple, which has 4 children had a difference due to the husband’s violent behaviour, and the women went back to her parents.

He has added that yesterday, the man, who is on the run, decided to follow his wife, where he sent his daughter to call her mother.

Mr Mweemba says when the woman went to meet her husband, he hacked her with a machete before running away.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.