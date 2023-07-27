LUNDAZI MAN ELECTROCUTED AND IN HOSPITAL AFTER TOUCHING TRANSFORMER CABLE AT MARKET

A 24-year-old man of Lundazi District is nursing wounds in hospital after being electrocuted.

Fatson Banda trespassed through a ZESCO transformer situated within Lundazi Market and touched a cable of the transformer with a view to disconnect power to a nearby house where his friends who were in a drunken state were playing loud music.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii said the incident occurred on Sunday July 23rd 2023 at around 07:00 hours.

He said Banda sustained some burns in the right armpits, right ear, left arm and fingers and below the stomach on the left side.

He was rescued by Fire brigade officers who rushed him to Chintuta Hospital where he is currently admitted.

Breeze FM