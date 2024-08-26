PoliticsPFUPNDVideo Lundazi Member of Parliament, Hon. Brenda Nyirenda explains why the CDF is not working August 26, 2024 5 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Govt should respond to this! Is it true? Why take away the money that’s is needed to complete projects? Yes, excess cash can be taken somewhere else but you need to leave working capital for projects. What’s going on Gary, Situ?
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/FNxDpqtaweNsoRND/?mibextid=oFDknk
There is your answer!
Please ask Hon Kangombe in Kitwe and Hon Sunday Chanda who are launching projects under CDF. Such bitterness won’t win you votes in 2026. Why haven’t you gone to Hon Garry to ask what is happening? He is in parliament all the time with you. A scam? God bless your bitterness
No body can believe in this hardcore PF mp that problem if at all she has got one she was suppose to ask the mp for local government not this drama however mwansa has highlighted everything