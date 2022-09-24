PoliticsPFUPND Lundazi MP Brenda Nyirenda seeks former president Edgar Lungu’s blessings as she pushes for the PF presidency By zamobserver - September 24, 2022 7 110 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lundazi member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda seeks former president Edgar Lungu’s blessings as she pushes for the PF presidency!
Kneeling before a head of state is foolish and backward.
I agree. I have a lot of respect for this lady but am disappointed at this gesture. She hopes to be a political party president with such gestures? The only person you kneel for madam is your own husband and older in laws
Polite advice madame. Keep your k100000 because what you are trying to do is like trying to drive a car with no battery and wheels. PF is dead gone finished and they can thank the big mouths that are making people hate that party more now.
Get blessings for tribalism, nepotism,favoritism ,cadrism , corruption and stealing money from zambians.madam you are number one hypocrisy.
This shouldn’t be encouraged. Leave Edgar Lungu alone to focus on his foundation. What happens if the next person who wants to contest goes to the president to ask for his blessings?
Edgar Lungu doesn’t want the PF PRESIDENCY TO LEAVE EASTERN PROVINCE. This woman wants or Tasila want to be running mate to Lubinda……
The Northerners should forget about presidency. Lungu is shrewd he is using this woman to have way for Tasila Lungu. It’s a decoy of DECEPTION BY LUNGU!!
Kneeling before anybody is barbaric. How do you seek blessings from an incompetent person? Get the blessings but PF will never be in power ever!