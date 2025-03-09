LUNDAZI PF WOMEN COME OUT IN THOUSANDS

…Optimistic Of Plan B



In Lundazi Constituency, Residents came out in numbers to join their PF member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda in celebrating International Women’s Day.



Thousands of Residents cheering slogans used the International Women’s Day to show their existence.



They joined their area member of Parliament and matched through the streets chanting slogans of the former ruling party. They were heard saying alebwelelapo.





Ms Nyirenda the area MP is also the PF Deputy Secretary General.



PF still optimistic about its Plan B after the Constitutional Court blocked Sixth President Edgar Lungu from contesting any future elections.





Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo who is also President of the Opposition PeP says he will be submitting the petition on 10th March 2025 before the Constitutional Court to review its decision.





Incumbent president Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that there will be no return to power for PF. It’s over for the PF according to President Hichilema.



Zambian Eye, 7th March 2025