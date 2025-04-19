LUNDAZI POLICE AND FIRE BRIGADE RETRIEVE NEWBORN BABY FROM TOILET



A dramatic rescue unfolded in Lundazi when a combined team of police officers and fire brigade personnel successfully retrieved a newborn baby boy from a toilet at Mphamba Seventh-day Adventist Church. The incident occurred between 8 pm yesterday and 6 am today.



According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, the discovery was made by Tione Mwale, daughter of the church caretaker, Betty Soko, aged 49. Mwale heard the baby’s cries while using the toilet and alerted her mother, prompting a report to the authorities.



The joint effort by police officers and Lundazi Fire Brigade personnel ensured the safe retrieval of the baby, who was immediately taken to Lundazi Urban Clinic for medical attention. He was later referred to Lundazi District Hospital, where he is receiving care.



A docket of attempted infanticide has been opened, and investigations are ongoing to identify the unknown mother who dumped the baby in the toilet. The police are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.