LUNDAZI WOMAN MURDERED BY HUBBY FOR BEING DRUNK

A 36 year old woman in Lundazi District in Eastern Province has allegedly been murdered by her husband.

Beauty Mkhalipi, of Ching’oma Village in Chief Mphamba’s area, died on Saturday evening after she was allegedly beaten by her husband.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Limpo Liywalii, confirmed in a statement to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lundazi.

Mr Liywalii disclosed that the incident happened on May 20 around 20:00 Hours when Beauty refused to follow her husband’s demand to leave the house after he discovered that she was drunk.

He said brief facts were that on the material day around 06:00 hours, the deceased together with the junior wife and her daughter went for an Agriculture show at Mcheleka Primary School and whilst there, she took some beer and that did not sit well with the husband.

The Eastern Police Chief said the husband started beating her after she entered the house and resisted to leave, adding that efforts to separate the two by his second wife failed.

He said the victim was later rushed to Lukwizizi Rural Health Centre after she became unconscious but that she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Liywalii however said no physical injuries were observed after police had inspected the deceased body.

Meanwhile, the Police Commanding officer said the body of the deceased was deposited in Lundazi district Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy, while the suspect is on the run.

ZANIS