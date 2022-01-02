LUNGU ATTENDS FIRST MASS OF 2022 AT POOR SISTERS OF CLARE IN CHONGWE.

Chongwe, 2nd January. 2022.

Former President Edgar Lungu this morning attended mass at the poor sisters of clare monastery in Chongwe.

Later the former President who was in company of former first lady Esther, former minister of mines Richard Musukwa and former DMMU national cordinator Chanda Kabwe donated assorted items to the sisters.

And speaking after mass poor sisters of clare parish chairman Jonas Chikondi thanked the former President for the various infrastructure developments taken across the country.

Mr Chikondi thanked Mr Lungu for the construction of a clinic in the area which is benefiting the community.

He said he hoped the new government will carry on with infrastructure development which the previous regime left.