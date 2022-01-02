LUNGU ATTENDS FIRST MASS OF 2022 AT POOR SISTERS OF CLARE IN CHONGWE.
Chongwe, 2nd January. 2022.
Former President Edgar Lungu this morning attended mass at the poor sisters of clare monastery in Chongwe.
Later the former President who was in company of former first lady Esther, former minister of mines Richard Musukwa and former DMMU national cordinator Chanda Kabwe donated assorted items to the sisters.
And speaking after mass poor sisters of clare parish chairman Jonas Chikondi thanked the former President for the various infrastructure developments taken across the country.
Mr Chikondi thanked Mr Lungu for the construction of a clinic in the area which is benefiting the community.
He said he hoped the new government will carry on with infrastructure development which the previous regime left.
Tax payers money still at work with donations.
Some habits just never die.
Anyway today is Sunday, I will not say too much.
This man has no ounce of shame left in his veins. He should pay back all the cash plundered from state coffers. Only then, can he stand tall and be taken seriously. It’s disheartening that in addition to looted wealth, he’ll also receive gargantuan pension benefits, plus payments as a contractor from dubiously awarded government contracts. This man shall surely rot in hell if he does not repent and seek salvation. These stupid publicity stunts are a sheer waste of time.