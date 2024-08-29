LUNGU AUTHORIZED MALANJI’S TRIP TO TURKEY, WITNESS TELLS COURT

ECL AUTHORIZED MALANJI’S TRIP TO TURKEY, WITNESS TELLS COURT



An investigations officer at the Drug Enforcement Commission DEC, Mukelabai Kwaleyela, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that former President Edgar Lungu is the one who authorised former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji’s trip to Turkey.



In this matter, Mr. Malanji has been accused of buying two helicopters from two aviation companies in South Africa using the money he allegedly apportioned for the purchase of a chancery in Turkey.



According to the evidence on record, Mr. Malanji and others are alleged to have inflated the procurement of the properties in Turkey by over ten million dollars.



When the matter came for continued trial before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, Mr. Kwaleyela informed the court that during his investigation, he interviewed the former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ronald Simwinga.



Dr Simwinga therefore provided copies of the letters which had come from the then Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, in which Mr. Lungu authorized Mr. Malanji to go to Turkey and Morocco as a special envoy of the President using the Presidential Gulfstream Jet.