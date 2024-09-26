LUNGU BEATS HH IN CHELLAH TUKUTA OPINION POLL.



Smart Eagles/Lsk. wed, Sept 25. 2024



An opinion poll on who is likely to win the 2026 general election, conducted by popular social media influencer and UPND sympathizer Conelious Chella Tukuta has placed former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu firmly ahead of his counterpart ,Republican President Hakainde Hichilema .





In a post made on his Facebook page and shared by many , Tukuta placed the picture of President Hichilema and that of former President Edgar Lungu, side by side and asked people to choose who they would vote for come 2026 by way of placing a like on the photo of their choice contender. The polls will close at 20.00 but By Press time, Edgar Lungu has beaten HH by 10 000 votes to 7000 votes and is expected to win with a landslide majority vote.



In 2021, President Hichilema beat ECL with an astronomical one million votes in the General Elections ..but just 3 years down the line, with the cost of living having reached an all time, fuel prices. Loadshedding , mealie meal prices, opinion polls conducted have placed ECL well ahead of HH .



Pundits are now predicting that ECL might wallop HH with a 2 million majority.