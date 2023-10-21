Lungu boycotts Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu’s funeral to avoid meeting HH

Lungu boycotts Archbishop Ndhovu’s funeral to avoid meeting HH.

By David Lunda.

Former President Edgar Lungu has decided not to attend Archbishop Peter R. Ndhovu’s funeral to avoid encountering Hakainde Hichilema.

According to sources from the PF, Lungu has opted to attend the funeral of Mwamba Kasolo instead, with the intention of steering clear of his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, who is slated to be the Guest of Honour.

These sources also suggest that Lungu will pay his respects at Archbishop Ndhovu’s grave at a later date -Zambia Eagle