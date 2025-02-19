Lungu buying properties for children can’t warrant lifting of his immunity – Tasila’s lawyer



By Esther Chisola



Charles Changano, the lawyer representing former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, says it is wrong to insinuate she is building a case against her father by saying he bought the seized farm for her.





Last week, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said Tasila’s statement to her Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) interrogators that it was Lungu who bought the Kumawa Ranch for her, was helping to build a case for the lifting of her father’s immunity in order for him to explain how he managed to provide his family members with all the properties they were claiming they received from him.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation on Friday, Changano wondered if Lungu’s gift to his daughter could indeed be used as a reason to lift



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-buying-properties-for-children-cant-warrant-lifting-of-his-immunity-tasilas-lawyer/