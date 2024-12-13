LUNGU CAN STAND AS VICE PRESIDENT BUT IF PRESIDENT DIES AT THE TIME, ZAMBIA CAN BE IN A CRISIS AS HE IS NOT ELIGIBLE – LAWYER ZAZA

LUSAKA LAWYER SAYS CONSTITUTION ALLOWS EDGAR LUNGU TO CONTEST ELECTIONS AS RUNNING MATE



By Tellah Hazinji



Lusaka Lawyer McQueen Zaza has charged that the Zambian constitution allows former President Edgar Lungu to contest elections as a running mate but warns that it may cause a constitutional crisis if the president Mr. Lungu would be serving as a running mate dies.





This follows the recent Constitutional Court judgement which declared Mr. Lungu ineligible to contest the 2026 elections and any future elections.





Speaking when he featured on Friday’s edition of let the people talk program, Mr. Zaza explained that this is because the same constitution would not allow Mr. Lungu to automatically become head of state if the sitting president dies, having served two terms before.





He says these are constitutional abnormalities that need to be amended going forward as the current constitution is silent on what happens if the aforementioned was to occur.





Mr. Zaza explains that the best decision is for Mr. lungu not to opt to become a running mate as it may cause a constitutional crisis in future.





On the same program, Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has expressed disappointment at the failure by the church to reconcile former President Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema.



PHOENIX NEWS