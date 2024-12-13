LUNGU CAN STAND AS VICE PRESIDENT BUT IF PRESIDENT DIES AT THE TIME, ZAMBIA CAN BE IN A CRISIS AS HE IS NOT ELIGIBLE – LAWYER ZAZA

LUSAKA LAWYER SAYS CONSTITUTION ALLOWS EDGAR LUNGU TO CONTEST ELECTIONS AS RUNNING MATE
By Tellah Hazinji
Lusaka Lawyer McQueen Zaza has charged that the Zambian constitution allows former President Edgar Lungu to contest elections as a running mate but warns that it may cause a constitutional crisis if the president Mr. Lungu would be serving as a running mate dies.
This follows the recent Constitutional Court judgement which declared Mr. Lungu ineligible to contest the 2026 elections and any future elections.
Speaking when he featured on Friday’s edition of let the people talk program, Mr. Zaza explained that this is because the same constitution would not allow Mr. Lungu to automatically become head of state if the sitting president dies, having served two terms before.
He says these are constitutional abnormalities that need to be amended going forward as the current constitution is silent on what happens if the aforementioned was to occur.
Mr. Zaza explains that the best decision is for Mr. lungu not to opt to become a running mate as it may cause a constitutional crisis in future.
On the same program, Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has expressed disappointment at the failure by the church to reconcile former President Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema.
PHOENIX NEWS
Even as a vise president he can not stand because they are all ready Presidential candidate AND NOT
vice-dential candidate
Why not use Icitonga? It’s okay ba dala. English may not be a good way of articulating your views,for you.
Zaza is correct. Mr Lungu has only been barred from recontesting the Republican Presidency! This is a common practice in some kinds of political dispensations.
However, Zaza has got it wrong on succession. There would be no presidential by-election.
Lungu may have the last laugh!!!.
He cannot be vice president because it’s about holding public office not only standing at an election. In short he cannot be drawing a salary from public money and entering national offices as a public employee. No enjoyment of public resources as an office bearer. It is exhaustive and meticulously elaborate. Ba lawyer read. .. …
The monkeys have started jumping.
Why waste time on a none issue?? If it is known that standing as a running mate to winning presidential candidate would never allow ECL to be president in case the winning president dies, then why waste our time discussing such scenarios?? Dont we have more serious issues worth using our brains on??
The calibre of some lawyers like Zaza is worrisome to say the least. Which constitution (maybe the PF one) is this lawyer referring to which allows Lungu to participate in future elections when the Concourt judgement was very clear and categorical (thank God it was broadcast live) In barring Lungu from all future elections? These are the immoral characters ill-advising Lungu and may have been the Achitects behind Lungu’s so called plan B in their quest to keep their life line, kasaka ka ndalama. Surely how does a learned counsel fail to understand such a crystal clear judgment as this one? Trying to even bring in constitutional crises that are impossible. Sir, there are no constitutional abnormalities in our constitution, there are only intellectual abnormalities in some so called learned counsels like you.
Infect that was the plan B to stand as Vice President. well it not not work. It is just plan shut.
Mr Zaza,succession in your scenario may not trigger a constitutional crisis.Any incubendent VP would ride on his or her electoral mandate and assume the presidency.The law is currently silent on the vice presidential term( I stand corrected on this one).
Indeed,Mr Lungu may have the last laugh!!! Of course personalised legislation would bar Mr Lungu,as the case in Zambian legal psyche !!!
The law does not allow a third swearing in gentlemen. Try understanding the law before talking. If somebody has been sworn in twice, HE CANNOT HOLD PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE AGAIN…KWAMANA!!! WHY ARE YOU GETTING CONFUSED????
So Zaza passed the exam at the bar???? What a pity!!!
Mr. Lungu as a person cannot stand in any future election. So, he cannot be presidential candidate or presidential running mate.