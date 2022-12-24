Lungu Can’t Come Back As President, Davies Mwila Is The Dullest PF Official Says PF Senior Party Official Charity Banda

LUNGU CAN’T COME BACK AS PRESIDENT, SAYS CHARITY BANDA

Charity Banda says there are people who are going round in PF saying that former president Edgar Lungu is still wanted as Republican president, especially following the overwhelming affection he received from party supporters during Tutwa Ngulube’s funeral, but that him coming back into office was an impossibility.

And Banda described Davies Mwila as the dullest secretary general the former ruling party has ever had, and that apart from vacating the SG position he must also resign from the party central committee.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda, the elected Lusaka provincial chairlady in the dissolved committee, said she did not want to speculate too much into what she described as a rumor, but that if it turns out to be true, she will speak out forcefully against why she feels Lungu is not the right person to take the former ruling party into the 2026 general elections.

“I take it as a rumor (that Lungu is contemplating standing again as he feels that he is still popular), a very strong rumour actually from some sections of people who are telling us that he can come back. A former ruling party can come back to power but not a former… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-cant-come-back-as-president-says-charity-banda/