LUNGU DEFIES CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING, VOWS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENCY IN 2026
Despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he’s ineligible to contest future elections, former President Edgar Lungu insists he’s the Tonse Alliance’s presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections. Lungu, who lost power to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, appears determined to return to the top job, even in the face of adversity.
In a surprising twist, Lungu recently unveiled his “Plan B,” a mysterious route to State House that he’s kept under wraps. Speculation has been rife that he’s endorsed certain candidates for the 2026 elections, following meetings with opposition leaders. However, in a Christmas message on his Facebook page, Lungu clarified that he hasn’t endorsed anyone, affirming that he’s the Tonse Alliance’s sole presidential candidate.
“Don’t be mistaken nor misled by anyone that I have endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate anywhere. Moreover, Tonse Alliance has not endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate apart from myself!” Lungu stated.
Lungu further emphasized, “To our PF and Tonse Alliance members as well as all our supporters at home and abroad, I would like to encourage you to remain strong politically. Let us focus on Plan B because Plan B is the only hope and alternative for Zambians.”
Lungu’s defiance has sparked intense debate, with many questioning the legality of his candidacy. The Tonse Alliance has already endorsed him as their presidential candidate, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. As Zambia prepares for the 2026 elections, the political atmosphere is poised to gain momentum, with the United Party for National Development (UPND) seeking a fresh mandate.
With tensions running high, it remains to be seen how Lungu’s candidacy will unfold and what implications it will have for Zambia’s political landscape.
K.
There is no room for lawlessness in Zambia. We have only one way of changing government – through the ballot, constitutionally. Not through plan A, B, C or Z.
The fate of our country does not hinge on the fate of one man. If Tonse are not careful, they will have no presidential candidate for 2026. However, plan C is for them to contest on their individual party ticket.
Unless the ballot papers printing machine is for his uncle.
Let’s him dream come 2026 Tonse Alliance will have no Presidential Candidate.
2026 Forward paka 20 sate 1 and beyond.
Who is going to accept his papers for nomination? I believe ECZ will not.