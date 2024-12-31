LUNGU DEFIES CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING, VOWS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENCY IN 2026



Despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he’s ineligible to contest future elections, former President Edgar Lungu insists he’s the Tonse Alliance’s presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections. Lungu, who lost power to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, appears determined to return to the top job, even in the face of adversity.





In a surprising twist, Lungu recently unveiled his “Plan B,” a mysterious route to State House that he’s kept under wraps. Speculation has been rife that he’s endorsed certain candidates for the 2026 elections, following meetings with opposition leaders. However, in a Christmas message on his Facebook page, Lungu clarified that he hasn’t endorsed anyone, affirming that he’s the Tonse Alliance’s sole presidential candidate.





“Don’t be mistaken nor misled by anyone that I have endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate anywhere. Moreover, Tonse Alliance has not endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate apart from myself!” Lungu stated.





Lungu further emphasized, “To our PF and Tonse Alliance members as well as all our supporters at home and abroad, I would like to encourage you to remain strong politically. Let us focus on Plan B because Plan B is the only hope and alternative for Zambians.”





Lungu’s defiance has sparked intense debate, with many questioning the legality of his candidacy. The Tonse Alliance has already endorsed him as their presidential candidate, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. As Zambia prepares for the 2026 elections, the political atmosphere is poised to gain momentum, with the United Party for National Development (UPND) seeking a fresh mandate.





With tensions running high, it remains to be seen how Lungu’s candidacy will unfold and what implications it will have for Zambia’s political landscape.



