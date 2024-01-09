LUNGU DEMEANING HIMSELF BY BELONGING TO A PF FACTION – Chadiza PF MP Jonathan Daka

By Mwiche Nalwimba

CHADIZA PF member of parliament Jonathan Daka says he has accepted the appointment as Deputy Whip and will execute his duties to the best of his abilities.

And Daka says there is only one PF which is led by Miles Sampa, adding that former president Edgar Lungu is demeaning himself by belonging to a faction.

Last week, the Sampa-led PF faction, through the Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona, appointed Daka to be the opposition party’s deputy whip in the National Assembly.

In an interview, Monday, Daka said he had all the requisite qualifications to take up the position…

