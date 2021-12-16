Lungu gave civil servants a paltry 4% increment in 2020 after a 3 year wage freeze.

Bally has delivered 12% increment within 110 days of being in office.

See the difference ba 1.8 Million?

It’s called putting your priorities in order, Bally has cut out luxury spending such as jets and extravagant allowances for senior government officials, that frees up money to increase the salaries of everyone else.

These are the simple principles of budgeting that the PF never understood, or rather they did not care.