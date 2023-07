Lungu has houses where he can live if he wanted, Chama responds to Mweetwa

PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says former president Edgar Lungu is building and already has other houses where he can live if he wanted.

Earlier this week, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said by going to his farm while on leave, President Hakainde Hichilema was using his time prudently, unlike Lungu who chose to party but was now renting a house from a footballer.

Credit: News Diggers