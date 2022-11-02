LUNGU, HH NOT HEALED

…their relationship is at its worst – Sensele

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

EDGAR Lungu needs some time to heal, says Paul Sensele.

The former Livingstone district commissioner noted that healing is not an easy thing.

Sensele, who is NDC national tourism chairperson, said the relationship between Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema is at its worst and needs to be healed.

He said it is even worse with the loss of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary seats by the PF.

“Give Edgar Lungu some time to heal after his loss of the presidency in 2021. It takes some time to heal. It is not easy,” Senseless noted.

He said unlike Lungu, former vice-president Inonge Wina has been attending State functions.

“She is a mother and as a mother she loves everyone. She used to send me Christmas cards when I was DC despite not knowing her. I felt loved. [Former vice-president Enoch] Kavindele is also a good man. He is patriotic to the country. We also need to ‘resurrect’ [Brigadier] General Godfrey Miyanda. He is such a good man. He is very quiet unless provoked that is when he talks,” Sensele said.

He appealed to the church to reconcile President Hichilema and Lungu for the good of the nation.

“We need to heal as a country. The relationship between Lungu and President Hichilema has not healed and Lungu’s praise singers are making it worse,” said Sensele.