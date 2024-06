LUNGU IS A BIG LIAR, HE WAS NEVER A TOP NOTCH LAWYER – MWEETWA

By Ulande Nkomesha

Former president Edgar Lungu lies with a straight face through his teeth, says Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

In an interview, Mweetwa said Lungu also lied to the international media that he got into the presidency as a rich man when that is far from what his colleagues remember.

“Lungu is…

(Read more @ Diggers.News)