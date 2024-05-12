LUNGU IS AN ANARCHIST – ROMEO KANGOMBE

From 2011 to 2021 our country witnessed the worst form of lawlessness. We still remember how panga wielding factions of Wynter Kabimba and GBM caused terror in this country. We still remember how Edgar Lungu took over PF leadership through violent means in Kabwe. The acting republican then Dr Guy Scott was undermined.

During the reigns of PF citizens lived in fear. There was lawlessness everywhere. We saw members of the opposition being killed in cold blood in the streets of our country. The opposition leaders were blacklisted on national broadcasters and private stations were being closed at will. Political rallies were banned, President Hakainde Hichilema was not allowed to be in the same province as Edgar Lungu.

We still remember how Lungu created criminal gangs across the country and gave them more power than our law enforcement officers. We still remember the terror that ‘ama Americans’ caused in chawama, we still remember how ‘Commanders’ tortured citizens at ‘Kamugodi. We also remember how criminals were allowed to camp at the supreme court to stop the UPND petition. Yes cadres were used to stop court cases.

This is the legacy of Edgar Lungu. Lawlessness! We must never allow this lawlessness to crawl back in the country in the name of freedom.

President Hakainde Hichilema must never allow Edgar Lungu to undermine his authority the same as he undermined Dr Guy Scott. Lungu is an anarchist and if not watched properly he will cause chaos in this country.

Edgar Lungu has proven time and again that he has no regard for the constitution or laws of this country. He refused to step aside during the petition hearing and he allowed the Minister to stay in office against the constitution. He degazetted national forest reserves and shared the land with his friends.

What I am writing here is not propaganda but things we witnessed with our naked eyes. Citizens were gassed in an attempt to frame the opposition leader.