LUNGU IS FIGHTING FOR HIS FAMILY – KATEKA

New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the coming back into active politics of Former President Edgar Lungu is not meant to fight the Head of State but to fight for his family and the Patriotic Front Party PF.

Ms. Kateka has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to avoid fighting the former Head of State openly but draw him closer.

She was speaking in Lusaka when she featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme.

Diamond TV