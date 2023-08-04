LUNGU IS GIVING UPND HEADACHES FOR FAILURE TO FULFIL PROMISES- Brebner Changala

LUNGU IS GIVING UPND HEADACHES FOR FAILURE TO FULFIL PROMISES, SAYS CHANGALA

Activist Brebner Changala has said that Edgar Lungu will never appear on the ballot for the rest of his life.

Speaking in an interview, Changala charged that the UPND leadership is creating a narrative that Edgar Lungu wants to come back to active politics, which he said is giving headaches to senior party officials in the UPND.

He said that he has been talking to the former Head of State on a number of governance issues, stressing that at no time has Edgar Lungu indicated that he will return to active politics.

“ECL is not dead, he is still alive. And I can tell you that I personally talk to him; even this morning I was talking to him. And he has said that he has no intentions of returning to active politics. ECL will never appear on the ballot in his life time,” Changala said. “So it is the UPND leadership that is creating this unjustifiable narrative that Edgar Lungu wants to come to active politics because of fear the unknown. I know that this is giving them headaches. But I am hear to deliver some pain killer that ECL will never appear on… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-is-giving-upnd-headaches-for-failure-to-fulfil-promises-says-changala/