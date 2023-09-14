Lungu is not being honest with himself, charges PF MP … as “mass protest” plans heat up in PF against Lungu, Lubinda and Nakachinda

Edgar Lungu is not being honest with himself, and he must really ask himself if President Hakainde Hichilema, who I’m with here in China will allow him to stand again, says Chama-South member of parliament (PF) Davison Mung’andu.

And impeccable sources in PF have told Daily Revelation that the planned protests against the appointment of Raphael Nakachinda as secretary general has drawn a huge section comprising of several members or parliament, leadership and the general grassroots, with one official saying “we shall lock the secretariat and only open it after the convention “

And sources also said that several MPs have vowed to stop monetary contributions to the party until a convention is held and more accountability measures put on place.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mung’andu wondered where PF acting President Given Lubinda got the power to start appointing Nakachinda and others to the positions of leadership, saying in the absence of the party president, the senior most member was the party chairman, in this case Davies Chama.

“In fact we are actually looking for a substantive president knowing that president Lungu resigned. We are looking forward to the convention to elect a president,” Mung’andu said. “The excuses we were given is we want to amend the constitution which has been done. That’s why they removed the acting secretary general Kasandwe when they realised that he was achieving the monetary target for the convention.”

He warned those who were putting Lungu in hams way, warning that the PF was now at a tipping point just like when the MMD was removed from office, and that coincidentally the same person who was secretary general in the MMD was… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-is-not-being-honest-with-himself-charges-pf-mp-as-mass-protest-plans-heat-up-in-pf-against-lungu-lubinda-and-nakachinda/