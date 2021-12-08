LUNGU IS TELLING CONFIDANTS HE WILL STAND IN 2026 – SOURCES … saying former president believes HH is losing popularity

Former president Edgar Lungu is telling his confidants that he is not ready to give up PF power, saying he will run in 2026, believing that President Hakainde Hichilema is becoming unpopular with Zambians.

And when contacted for comment that he was among the people Lungu mentioned that to, Kennedy Kamba described that as speculation, but that the former president has democratic rights to aspire for whatever he wanted.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that Kamba was among the people, including Given Lubinda, Stephen Kampyongo and Brian Mundubile, Lungu recently announced his intentions to.

"In that meeting the former president mentioned that he knew very well the person they wanted on the ground, but that he was not ready to give up power as he views that HH (President Hichilema) is becoming unpopular with the people. In fact he mentioned that whether 'you like it or not I am coming back to power in 2026'," sources said. "Also in the meeting, it was mentioned that the Lusaka provincial committee was dissolved because