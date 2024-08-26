LUNGU IS THE TOP MUKUKULU, WE CAN’T FEAR UKA WHICH IS FULL OF ‘NASHALA NEKA’ – GOVT

LUNGU IS THE TOP MUKUKULU, WE CAN’T FEAR UKA WHICH IS FULL OF ‘NASHALA NEKA’ – GOV’T
Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 – Picture by Milimo Namangala
YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says it is surprising that former president Edgar Lungu can call someone a mukukulu when he himself is the number one mukukulu in the country.
Nkandu also says Lungu should be grateful that the UPND government is completing some of the projects he started, as he lacked both the political will and money to finish them.
Meanwhile, in response to Lungu’s statement about uniting with other UKA members to remove President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026, Nkandu says the UPND has nothing to fear because that alliance is full of “nashala neka” parties. On Saturday, during the Citizens First rally in Samfya, Lungu said he would unite with other members of UKA in 2026…
Newsdiggers
(Image from file)
Ukupumina ! Ba Mr Useful
Elvis Nkandu !!!
The fact is that on this time around the alliance partners refused to be part of the mediocracy which comes out of ECL as a speaker and hence did not attend the samfya rally
These are the guys who don’t mean well for HH.UKA is a no play alliance and 50+1 will be very difficult for HH in 2026.Ignore ECL at your own risk.
haCHIGUBU you are just a PF political idiot to think that UKWA bag losers have life. Your useless Edgar Lungu won’t even appear on the ballot paper. Too many idiots among PF/ UKWA bag losers sure.
50+1 will just be a walk over for HH, hACHIGBU will be one of those people who will uncontrollably cry when ECL loses again in 2026, that’s in unlikely circumstances, if he will be eligible.
AT THE MOMENT LUNGU COULD BE UNDER PROBE BY THE SECURITY WINGS. HE HAS NUMEROUS CASES HE HAS TO ANSWER TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE. WE SHALL NOT ALLOW A THIEF TO FILE IN AS A CANDIDATE UNLESS OUR LAWS ARE SO WEAK.
Hagigubu ili chipuba. Lungu is no match to hh.
There is no credible opposition in Zambia to talk about. HH has delivered. Nobody in their normal senses would want pfools back in power. Anyway spend your monies on our Zambian lawyers they also need part of your loot. Pfools I ask God, you all die in your sleep. Nobody needs pfools again. Anyone who has eaten government money which they never worked for should die in their sleep. Abantu baleful and you pfools are talking of coming back to power where?