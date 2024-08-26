LUNGU IS THE TOP MUKUKULU, WE CAN’T FEAR UKA WHICH IS FULL OF ‘NASHALA NEKA’ – GOVT

LUNGU IS THE TOP MUKUKULU, WE CAN’T FEAR UKA WHICH IS FULL OF ‘NASHALA NEKA’ – GOV’T



YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says it is surprising that former president Edgar Lungu can call someone a mukukulu when he himself is the number one mukukulu in the country.





Nkandu also says Lungu should be grateful that the UPND government is completing some of the projects he started, as he lacked both the political will and money to finish them.



Meanwhile, in response to Lungu’s statement about uniting with other UKA members to remove President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026, Nkandu says the UPND has nothing to fear because that alliance is full of “nashala neka” parties. On Saturday, during the Citizens First rally in Samfya, Lungu said he would unite with other members of UKA in 2026…



