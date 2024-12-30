LUNGU, KALABA CONFER

ECL, KALABA CONFER



FORMER President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that the differences between him and Harry Kalaba, the President of Citizens First (CF) have long been resolved and that the two are free to work together to save Zambians from the UPND political furnace.





Mr Lungu has described Mr Kalaba as his younger brother whom he had worked with very well and for a long time when he was HEAD of State and that he was happy the Citizens First leader had evolved into an incisive political leader.





Mr Lungu confirmed yesterday having had a long meeting with Mr Kalaba at which they had discussed an array of issues including unity among opposition political leaders.





The former Head of State said he would continue preaching the gospel of a united opposition.



