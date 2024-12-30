LUNGU, KALABA CONFER

ECL, KALABA CONFER
FORMER President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that the differences between him and Harry Kalaba, the President of Citizens First (CF) have long been resolved and that the two are free to work together to save Zambians from the UPND political furnace.
Mr Lungu has described Mr Kalaba as his younger brother whom he had worked with very well and for a long time when he was HEAD of State and that he was happy the Citizens First leader had evolved into an incisive political leader.
Mr Lungu confirmed yesterday having had a long meeting with Mr Kalaba at which they had discussed an array of issues including unity among opposition political leaders.
The former Head of State said he would continue preaching the gospel of a united opposition.
Daily Nation
Sir, we know what you are looking for.
This is a marriage of convenience.
So you support Kalaba financially so that if by miracle, he becomes the republican president, he repays you by reversing all the court rulings against your family and close allies.
Sorry, plan B is in black and white.
Try plan C
HaaChola,
Is it necessary for you people to use fake Bemba names here? We know where you really come from. You are very deceitful people, and can not fool anyone.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Simple question for Harry Kalaba. What evidence of corruption in Lungu’s government did he have when he resigned from government? Under the UPND government, Lungu’s family has forfeited proceeds of crime to the State through due process in courts of law where evidence was adduced. Does Harry Kalaba not accept that these were proceeds of crime or is he so power hungry that he is willing to wink at Lungu’s crimes just to become President?
Kalaba was Rejected in his own constituency Bahati he lost elections as MP….he want to pretend that ECL is too good to him when he resigned from his government .sighting corruption ,what has changed today…kallaba explain.
Kalaba is looking for money from Lungu and nothing else. How come Lungu who was corrupt according to Kalaba, today he has become an angel?