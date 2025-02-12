LUNGU LAUGHS AT HH, ITS EASIER SAYING THAN DOING
Sixth President Edgar Lungu has laughed at his successor Hakainde Hichilema reminding of his time as opposition leader.
Commenting on the current economic situation in the country which he says is worse than during his reign, Lungu said Hichilema had said his team had failed.
“I still recall how someone once thought my team and I had failed Zambians. Easier said than done!,” Lungu said.
Lungu says his worst period or performance is still better than Hichilema’s best. He has posted the post Hichilema made at the time.
If anyone reminds Hakainde of what he used to as opposition leader, they get arrested.
The man lied through his teeth to get the top job. Yes he is totally useless at the job.
ECL has every right to laugh at his friend. Unfortunately for us citizens, except a few of his own people, it is not a laughing matter. We are suffering a lot.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.