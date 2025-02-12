LUNGU LAUGHS AT HH, ITS EASIER SAYING THAN DOING



Sixth President Edgar Lungu has laughed at his successor Hakainde Hichilema reminding of his time as opposition leader.



Commenting on the current economic situation in the country which he says is worse than during his reign, Lungu said Hichilema had said his team had failed.





“I still recall how someone once thought my team and I had failed Zambians. Easier said than done!,” Lungu said.



Lungu says his worst period or performance is still better than Hichilema’s best. He has posted the post Hichilema made at the time.