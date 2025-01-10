LUNGU LEAVE STAGE FOR OTHERS – CF’S BOTA



Citizens First (CF) Central Committee Member Dr Mwaba Kasese Bota has pleaded with former President Edgar Lungu not to focus on himself but seek to help other opposition leaders since he is disqualified from seeking the Republican presidency.



And Dr Bota said, “when Lungu says don’t field a candidate in Kawambwa, the expectation is that in Pambashe, Tonse Alliance will support others he had promised to support.”





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Dr Bota, Zambia’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), urged Lungu to mean his words when he called for the opposition unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Daily Revelation