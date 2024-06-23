Lungu likens HH’s governance to Chimbwi no plan

By Mubanga Mubanga

Former president Edgar Lungu has likened President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance to ‘a chimbwi no plan’, saying he is traveling aimlessly because he has failed to govern the country.

Speaking during a rally organised by Citizens First party yesterday in Kitwe, Lungu asked President Hichilema to reduce the price of a mealie meal to at least K100 if he has failed to reduced to K50 as he promised the people.

“He is Chimbwi no plan (Bemba proverbs for someone who does not know what to do), that is the reason is traveling aimlessly, he goes to this country, it goes to that country, it is because he has no plan. In the three years that he has been President, he keeps pointing at me, ‘No! It is Lungu who did this, no! It is Lungu who did that’,” Lungu said.

He said if president Hichilema was consulting him on national matters, things could not have been as bad as they were because he has experience.

"Even if things become difficult, an experienced man is an experienced man, l know what I am talking about. Nangu uyu wine mambala…